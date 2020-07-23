Former MEP candidate Saoirse McHugh leaves Green Party

The former Green Party MEP candidate Saoirse McHugh has announced her departure from the Green Party.

Ms McHugh criticised the current government's programme for government as the main reason for her decision.

New: Former Green Party MEP candidate Saoirse McHugh has left the party. #iestaff https://t.co/DlehwHJLJi — aoife-grace moore. (@aoifegracemoore) July 23, 2020

She made the announcement in a number of tweets this morning.

Ms McHugh said: "I have left the Green Party. I doubt that’s a surprise to most people.

"The reasons I have left are obvious, I joined the greens with the hope of furthering the cause of climate justice.

"The pfg that has been agreed on is a terrible document. The membership were told it contained certain things that it didn’t.

"This government, I believe (and I hope I’m wrong) will do massive damage to the idea of environmentalism by linking it with socially regressive policies.

"Only by viscerally improving peoples lives will support for climate action be ensured.

"Our problems in housing, tax avoidance, healthcare, agriculture etc are inextricably linked with and reinforce environmental breakdown and because of this solutions must be mutual."

Thread on leaving the greens:

I have left the Green Party. I doubt that’s a surprise to most people.

The reasons I have left are obvious, I joined the greens with the hope of furthering the cause of climate justice..1/ — Saoirse McHugh (@saoirse_mchugh) July 23, 2020

Ms McHugh had previously described the programme for government as "woolly management speak".

She warned last year before the general election that she could leave the party if leaders join a coalition with Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

Last month she signed a letter alongside four other Green Party members opposing the programme for government criticising, in particular, the impact of a carbon tax on rural constituencies.

Ms McHugh's departure comes ahead of today's Green Party leadership result.

The winner is set to be announced this evening with incumbent Eamon Ryan facing a challenge from his deputy Catherine Martin.