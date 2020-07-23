Former MEP candidate Saoirse McHugh leaves Green Party

Former MEP candidate Saoirse McHugh leaves Green Party
Saoirse McHugh has opposed entering coalition with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. Picture : Gareth Chaney/Collins
Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 10:02 AM
Digital Desk staff

The former Green Party MEP candidate Saoirse McHugh has announced her departure from the Green Party. 

Ms McHugh criticised the current government's programme for government as the main reason for her decision. 

She made the announcement in a number of tweets this morning. 

Ms McHugh said: "I have left the Green Party. I doubt that’s a surprise to most people.

"The reasons I have left are obvious, I joined the greens with the hope of furthering the cause of climate justice. 

"The pfg that has been agreed on is a terrible document. The membership were told it contained certain things that it didn’t.

"This government, I believe (and I hope I’m wrong) will do massive damage to the idea of environmentalism by linking it with socially regressive policies. 

"Only by viscerally improving peoples lives will support for climate action be ensured.

"Our problems in housing, tax avoidance, healthcare, agriculture etc are inextricably linked with and reinforce environmental breakdown and because of this solutions must be mutual."

Ms McHugh had previously described the programme for government as "woolly management speak". 

She warned last year before the general election that she could leave the party if leaders join a coalition with Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil. 

Last month she signed a letter alongside four other Green Party members opposing the programme for government criticising, in particular, the impact of a carbon tax on rural constituencies. 

Ms McHugh's departure comes ahead of today's Green Party leadership result. 

The winner is set to be announced this evening with incumbent Eamon Ryan facing a challenge from his deputy Catherine Martin.

Read More

Four Green Party members sign open letter opposing Programme for Government

More in this section

Elderly stock Calls made for overhaul of nursing home sector in Ireland
JCAirport03 Health experts calls for 'green list' expansion in EU-wide approach
Coronavirus - Fri Jun 5, 2020 'All bets are off' if community transmission of Covid-19 not contained warns health expert

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices