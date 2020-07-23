Construction site closed in north Dublin after Covid-19 case confirmed

A worker on a construction site in north Dublin has tested positive for Covid-19.

John Sisk and Son has confirmed a single case of the virus at the TU Dublin development at Grangegorman.

The site has been shut down for deep cleaning.

It comes after more than 20 workers at a site on Townsend Street also tested positive for the virus.

The outbreak of the virus has had an enormous impact in construction across the country but especially in Dublin where output has taken a significant hit.

Just over 13,500 houses and apartments were under construction across the country in June.

Economists have warned the Covid-19 lockdowns and the continuing health restrictions at building sites will significantly reduce the number of new homes to well below 20,000 this year compared to the 21,500 units built last year.