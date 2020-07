Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help in locating a 42-year-old man.

Michael Kelly was last seen in the Foxrock area of Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Michael is described as being 6 foot in height with a stocky build.

He has short black hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.