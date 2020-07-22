Locum doctor becomes 8th health worker to succumb to Covid-19

A Dublin-based locum doctor has become the latest frontline healthcare worker to die from Covid-19 , bringing the total number of healthcare fatalities here to eight.

Locum consultant, Dr Waqar Ali Shah, was being treated in intensive care in the Mater hospital in Dublin since April but passed away on Tuesday.

Originally from Pakistan, the father of five has worked in the Irish health service for more than 15 years.

The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital confirmed that Dr Ali was working at the hospital when he became ill from Covid-19.

In a statement, the hospital said: “It is with profound sadness that the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital confirms that a doctor who worked in our hospital has passed away following a battle with Covid-19.

“Dr Waqar Ali Shah passed away after spending three months in ICU being cared for diligently and attentively by his colleagues at the hospital. Dr Shah was a frontline healthcare worker who provided selfless emergency care to Covid 19 patients at a number of hospitals as a locum during this emergency pandemic.

“He had been due to begin a shift at the Mater Hospital in April when he felt unwell. He asked to be seen as a patient and was admitted immediately with Covid 19 illness.”

The hospital said that his colleagues remembered him as a “hardworking and diligent doctor with a humble and down to earth personality”.

“The Mater Hospital extends its deepest sympathies to Dr Shah’s wife, family and loved ones at this very sad time,” the hospital said.

Paying tribute, Chair of the Muslim Peace and reconciliation Council, Dr Umar Al Qadri, said Dr Ali was a “very down to earth, humble and a friendly person” who, like many others working on the Covid-19 frontline, were heroes.

Aqil Jafery, a member of the Shia Muslim community, said the news of his passing had shocked the community and that Dr Ali was a "quiet and noble doctor".