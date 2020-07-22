Public health guidelines successful in containing Covid-19 case in creche - Children's Minister

The Children's Minister says public health guidelines were successful in containing a Covid-19 case in a Dublin creche.

A worker at a childcare facility on the northside tested positive for the virus but so far has not passed it on to anyone else in the creche.

Both Tusla and the HSE have stated they do not comment on individual cases, but Roderic O'Gorman confirmed the case in the Dáil last night.

Mr O’Gorman said last night that his officials “have been assured that all necessary actions have been taken.

"In times such as this, our concerns are for anyone who has been impacted, and that the necessary actions have been taken to prevent the further spread of the virus."

The Minister for Children added that the case shows the public health measures work.

“Anytime there is talk of Covid in the context of children, obviously there is a worry,” Mr O'Gorman said.

“But I do think that what this single case has shown is that public health guidance, that is in place for all creches, actually works.”

The National Public Health Emergency Team reported 36 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland yesterday, but there were no new deaths.

The total number of cases is now 25,802, while the death toll remains at 1,753.

It was the third consecutive day with no deaths, however, the cases recorded were the highest daily total since June 13.