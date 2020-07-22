Funeral for CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey being held

The funeral of CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey is taking place in Co Limerick.

Mrs Morrissey, who died on Sunday at the age of 39, was among hundreds of women affected by the controversy around incorrect smear test results.

Close friends and family will gather at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen for her funeral mass.

Her death comes two years after her €2.1m High Court win against the HSE and two laboratories over the misreading of two cervical smear tests.

She is survived by her husband Paul and daughter Libby.

TDs holding a minute’s silence in respect of CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey on Tuesday (Screengrab/Oireachtas TV/PA)

Her funeral will be livestreamed from 11am on www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/.

A minute’s silence was held in the Dáil on Tuesday in her honour.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government acknowledged the failures of CervicalCheck and was profoundly sorry about what had been allowed to happen.

“This Government, like the previous government, acknowledges the failures that took place with CervicalCheck programme and are profoundly sorry for what was allowed to happen,” Mr Martin told the Dáil.

“Too many women who should be here and enjoying life with their families are gone because of those failings.

“Those of us who were here and have the responsibility of elected office have a solemn duty to learn the lessons from these errors, to reform the system and to make sure they never happen again.”

He said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was in the process of appointing a new judge to the CervicalCheck tribunal.

The tribunal was promised by the last government and was due to be in place by March but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.