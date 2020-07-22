Players urged to check tickets after Irish punter scoops €49.5m in EuroMillions

Someone in Ireland has won €49.5m in last night's EuroMillions draw.

The prize is the eighth highest amount ever won in this country.

The winning numbers are 14, 15, 24, 29 and 42, and the lucky stars are 2 and 4.

Fran Whearty, from National Lottery, is urging people to check their tickets.

“We purposely don’t reveal the location of the winning ticket yet,” he said.

“I think it’s very important for a win of this size to give the winner the time and the space that they need just to let the win sink in.

“And to let them get some legal financial advice before they claim the prize.”

The lucky winner has 90 days to contact Lotto HQ and claim their prize.

The winner is the 16th person to win the EuroMillions top prize in Ireland, and the second to win it this year.

In February, a family from Mayo shared the €17m jackpot.

In July 2005, Dolores McNamara from Limerick was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner, scooping over €115m.