Dublin creche worker tests positive for Covid-19

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 22:35 PM
Digital Desk staff

A staff member in a creche in Dublin has tested positive for Covid-19 this evening, presenting one of the first positive tests among the childcare sector in Ireland.

Both Tusla and the HSE have stated they don't comment on individual cases, but Minister for Children and Green TD Roderic O'Gorman, has confirmed the case in the Dáil tonight.

"The HSE has been involved, as has Tusla's inspectorate.

'My officials have been assured that all necessary actions have been taken.

"In times such as this, our concerns are for anyone who has been impacted, and that the necessary actions have been taken to prevent the further spread of the virus."

The news comes as 36 new cases were announced this evening by the acting CMO, Ronan Glynn, the highest number of new cases in one day in the past month.

No further Covid-19 deaths have been reported this evening, for the third consecutive day.

