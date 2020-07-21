No Covid-19-related deaths for the third consecutive day, 36 new cases

There have been no deaths related to the Covid-19 virus reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today, the third day in a row in which no deaths have been recorded.

There has been a total of 1,753 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

36 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 -- the highest number of cases confirmed here in a day in more than a month.

There is now a total of 25,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of midnight Monday 20th July, 574,487 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 51,128 tests were carried out. 139 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.27%.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, urged the public to keep observing restrictions and using face coverings.

“Together, we have achieved so much in our ongoing effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, making it possible to take steps to reopen society and the economy.

“Today I am asking everyone to stay the course on the public health measures needed to suppress COVID-19, such as covering coughs, hand washing, use of face coverings and 2m social distancing, which are essential for continuing the momentum towards the reopening of our schools and the resumption of our healthcare services.”