Unions call for Health and Safety Authority to investigate Covid cases in healthcare staff

Unions call for Health and Safety Authority to investigate Covid cases in healthcare staff
Nurse Siobhan Murphy was "bed-bound with headaches", doesn't expect to return to work until October or November. Picture: Oireachtas TV/PA Wire
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 17:58 PM
Maresa Fagan

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) must be given the power to investigate the high Covid-19 infection rate among healthcare staff, the Oireachtas Committee on Covid-19 heard.

The committee heard from trade unions representing healthcare workers about high exposure rates to Covid-19, which has led to more than 8,300 healthcare staff contracting the virus to date, one-third of which were nurses and midwives.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), Forsa, and SIPTU made the call for increased capacity and staffing. To date, more than 8,300 healthcare staff have contracted Covid-19, of which a third were nurses and midwives.

“We believe it’s time for the Health and Safety Authority to be involved. We believe that an examination of the high infection rate among healthcare workers must be examined by the statutory agency that is tasked with that particular responsibility,” INMO general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha said.

Frontline nurse Siobhan Murphy, one of 2,711 nurses infected, was out of work for 12 weeks and does not expect to return until October or November.

The 27-year-old said 12 out of 19 nurses on her ward were infected.

Read More

Covid-19 shows nursing home regulations are outdated - HIQA

“I was crippled with fatigue, bed-bound with headaches, I had extreme shortness of breath, which caused great distress as I felt I was suffocating,” she explained, adding the psychological impact was "detrimental" and staff required greater support for post-traumatic stress.

The INMO said a “funded workforce plan” and 5,000 nurses and midwives are needed.

SIPTU honorary vice-president Michele Monahan, a radiographer at Connolly Hospital in Dublin, said "more" of everything was needed to operate Covid and non-Covid services.

“In one word what do we need to meet the capacity - more. More staff, more equipment, more space, more of everything, otherwise it’s not going to work”.

The HSE later told the committee workforce and winter plans are being developed and also signalled it may relax the two-metre social distancing rule as services reopen.

“We take advice on infection prevention control from experts in that field who advise that it is safe to decrease that distance from two metres to one metre of separation," HSE Health Protection lead Lorraine Doherty said, adding the healthcare environment was “more controlled” than social environments.

Read More

Covid-19 tracking app sharing possible location data with Google

More in this section

LC health 13.jpg INMO calls for healthcare staff increase ahead of potential second wave of Covid-19
210720%20Drugs%20seizure €20k of drugs seized in 'Operation Tara' raid in Co Wicklow
76d3cbf6-d150-4e9b-b27b-89249f2fa994.jpg UK-based nurse given ‘second chance at life’ applauded by colleagues after 40 days in coma
#covid-19nurseshealthcare

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices