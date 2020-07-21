GPs believe stigma is preventing people from getting coronavirus test, say NPHET

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) says GPs believe there is a stigma preventing people from getting tested for Covid-19.

No new deaths linked to the virus have been recorded, meaning the death toll stands at 1,753. Six new cases were confirmed last night.

Covid-19 clusters have also been recorded in fast-food restaurants, supermarkets, and on construction sites in the past two weeks.

Acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn says GPs are telling them people are afraid of being judged.

He said it is “not other than anecdotal reports from our GP community but we take those reports seriously.

“Invariably what we find is that what the GPs tell us is happening on the ground, tends to play out in real terms a week, two weeks later.”

Yesterday was the second consecutive day when no new deaths were reported.

Dr Glynn said last night: “We are now seeing outbreaks of the virus in a range of work settings, including in construction, in fast food outlets and in supermarkets.

“We can’t underestimate how quickly clusters develop. We have come so far together, but we need to stay vigilant to prevent a resurgence across the whole country in the coming weeks.

"Many workplaces have introduced the new regimes and safety measures necessary to reopen their businesses.

"I would remind all employers that the workplace and most particularly, shops, services and supermarkets, are the new front line, we are asking you to do everything you can to put the safety of your staff and customers first.

“With the increase in outbreaks in our communities, I would urge everyone to wear face coverings in healthcare settings and when shopping, including in the supermarket and other indoor retail services.”