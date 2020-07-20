Appeal lodged by local residents against €15.5m Tayto Park rollercoasters

Tayto Park has suffered a setback in its plans to construct a new €15.5m ‘Coaster 2021’ roller-coaster for the theme park.

This follows local residents lodging an appeal to An Bord Pleanala against last month’s decision by Meath Co Council to give the project the green light.

The appeal has been lodged by Donal Greene and others, and Mr Greene was one of the local residents who was successful in stopping Tayto Park’s initial rollercoaster plan at An Bord Pleanála last year.

The appeals board refused planning permission for that project due, in part, to the noise impact of people’s screams from the roller coaster on residents’ properties.

In order to overcome the residents’ concerns, Tayto Park’s revised rollercoaster plan provides for a planned spend on €1.5 million on 14 separate noise reduction methods.

Plans for the new rollercoaster has been drawn up by Dutch roller-coaster maker Vekoma, which has made roller-coasters across the world such as Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain for Disney.

The rollercoaster project is made up of a 31m-high and 748m-long Suspended Thrill Coaster (STC), and a 24.2m-high, 238m-long Family Boomerang (FB) ride.

The owner of Tayto Park, Raymond Coyle, has already promised that any screams by passengers will be drowned out.

Read More Tayto Park owner hopes to re-open in August

The designers reoriented the tracks to direct noise back into the park and away from housing in the area, and some of the other noise-reducing design features include three tunnels; underground sections; extensive planting of trees, shrubbery and foliage and a 6m high and 100m long sound barrier.

In their objection lodged with Meath County Council against the current plan, Mr Greene and Clare Smith contended that apart from some noise abatement measures, the application is the same as the first plan.

They stated: “In this regard, all of our previously stated concerns about a development of this scale and intensive nature still stand. Any modifications proposed in this application do not alter any of its substantive deficiencies."

The couple contended that the planned rollercoaster “will have a serious negative long term impact on our peaceful enjoyment of our home and the protection of the natural environment”.

Tayto Park opened for business in 2010 and the two stated: “We are local residents, living approximately 700 metres from the entrance to Tayto Park. We have lived in the area since 2013 and our family has been based in this area since the 1970s.

The two state that the proposal’s close proximity to residential dwellings would injure the amenities of property in the vicinity and would pose an unacceptable risk to environmental pollution.

Planning documentation lodged with the plan by Tayto Park states if the roller-coaster doesn’t proceed “the longer-term viability of the Park would be brought into question”.

A decision is due on the appeal in November of this year.