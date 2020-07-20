No new Covid-19 deaths for second consecutive day, six new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has reported no new Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland today, for the second day in a row.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus in Ireland remains at 1,753.

Six new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported to Irish health authorities, for a total of 25,766 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland to date.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 270. Of which;

Males 43% / Females 57%

Median age is 34 years old;

69% of these cases were under 45 years of age

20 counties reported new cases; Dublin 55%, Kildare 10%, Cork 6%. All other counties were 5% or less

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are now seeing outbreaks of the virus in a range of work settings, including in construction, in fast food outlets and in supermarkets.

“We can’t underestimate how quickly clusters develop. We have come so far together, but we need to stay vigilant to prevent a resurgence across the whole country in the coming weeks.

"Many workplaces have introduced the new regimes and safety measures necessary to reopen their businesses.

"I would remind all employers that the workplace and most particularly, shops, services and supermarkets, are the new front line, we are asking you to do everything you can to put the safety of your staff and customers first.

“With the increase in outbreaks in our communities, I would urge everyone to wear face coverings in healthcare settings and when shopping, including in the supermarket and other indoor retail services.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said; “Our healthcare workers have been at the front line since March and they deserve our best efforts to continue to minimise the spread of this virus.

“The impact of any increase in cases will be hard on healthcare workers, who have already given so much to keep us safe this year.

“Let’s reward their dedicated and unwavering service by holding firm on Covid-19.”