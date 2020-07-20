Green Party MEP calls for motorway speed limit to be cut to 110km/h

Green Party MEP calls for motorway speed limit to be cut to 110km/h
File image of the M8 Motorway near Watergrasshill, Co Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane
Monday, July 20, 2020 - 09:18 AM

The maximum speed on motorways could be cut to 110km/h as part of a review into speed limits.

The Green Party wants the reduction introduced in order to cut carbon emissions.

The current speed limit on motorways in Ireland is 120km/h.

The party believes the step would improve fuel consumption for those who drive close to the top speed.

Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe admits it would take longer to get from A to B.

“It might mean an extra travel time of perhaps eight or nine minutes on a 200km trip, but it could lead to a 10% reduction in emissions,” said Mr Cuffe.

“In overall terms, it could lead to a 1% reduction to Ireland’s emissions which would be an extraordinary step in the right direction.”

