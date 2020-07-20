Complacency the biggest challenge to avoiding a resurgence of Covid-19

The acting Chief Medical Officer is warning complacency is now the biggest challenge to avoiding a resurgence of Covid-19 here.

Dr Ronan Glynn is urging people to remain vigilant as the pandemic accelerates globally.

Ten more people have tested positive in Ireland, but no further deaths were reported yesterday.

Dr Glynn said: "All it would take for Covid-19 to regain a foothold in our communities is complacency.

"As the pandemic accelerates around the world, we must remain vigilant here in Ireland. Every day, in our individual actions, we have the power to limit the spread of this virus.

"Our priority going forward has to be the reopening of schools and resumption of non-Covid-19 healthcare services – and every time we stay two metres apart, wash our hands, practice good respiratory etiquette and wear a face covering, we are working towards those shared goals together."

Meanwhile, DCU professor Anthony Staines says every compromise we make adds to the risk.

“I wouldn’t go to a nightclub now. And I don’t see that many people would want to,” he said.

“I wouldn’t go to a crowded pub now or a crowded restaurant.

“There’s a lot of agitation about one metres and two metres.

“The plan fact is that one metre is better than no metres. Two metres is a lot better than one metres.

“So if we go for one metre social distancing, we’ll pay a price for that in terms of control of the illness.”