Taoiseach expresses concern over EU grants deadlock
Taoiseach Micheál Martin
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 22:24 PM
Juno McEnroe, Political Correspondent

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has expressed concern at the deadlock over the EU's Covid-19 aid package and attempts by some member states to dilute the level of grants.

Attending a third day of EU leader talks in Brussels, he told media that significant differences remain on the deal, which aims to release up to €750bn in funds to EU states.

However, some members want the size of the grants reduced and instead are demanding long-term loans.

“I believe personally, and Ireland believes, that pouring more debt on debt, is not the way out of this and some member states find that very difficult. And so the grants element of this is very important," Mr Martin said.

"One has to make an assessment that at some stage in this process that if the package is diluted too much, does it really represent significant response that the chancellor Angela Merkel and French president [Emanuel] Macron originally envisaged with their €500bn package and then the commission with the €750bn?”

The absence of an agreement would be very negative in terms of the perception of Europe's capacity collectively to respond to a crisis that is unique and is a 100-year event, Mr Martin said.

The proposal had moved to release grants totalling €500bn, with a further €250bn in the form of loans. One draft of the EU leaders' text saw the grants level reduced to €450bn. 

However, the Frugal Four — Netherlands, Sweden, Austria, and Denmark — are reportedly seeking a further reduction of €155bn for the grants. 

There was further divide on this split last night, with disagreement widening on the figures.

