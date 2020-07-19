Covid-19 nursing home deaths inquiry urged

Opposition parties are pushing for an inquiry into the 1,000 Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Sinn Féin is set to demand an Oireachtas Committee to scope out governance concerns. This is in turn could trigger a fuller probe with statutory powers.

Other opposition parties are supportive of an inquiry, but have different approaches.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane told the Irish Examiner his party would be writing to Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

We need a full, comprehensive and compassionate Oireachtas examination to establish the facts.

“It is important that the examination deals with the structural relationship between nursing homes and the HSE, plans and guidelines put in place over the last number of months, issues relating to clinical governance and the ability of nursing homes to deal with the spread of Covid.

“It is vital that any Oireachtas examination considers the views and experiences of those who lost loved one, the residents of nursing homes, representatives of staff and management and all in a compassionate way.

Labour also wants answers, according to party leader Alan Kelly.

“The volume of deaths in nursing homes is deeply worrying. Serious questions arose regarding how prepared they were, how the disease was so prevalent, issues relating to staffing and also PPE. The whole model of private for profit care of our elderly will need to be assessed as well.

These will all have to be looked at thoroughly in the future.

Rural Independent TDs also back moves for an inquiry.

“It can't drag on for years. But why were people herded into homes and without tests done? It was all a total sham and people should be tried for manslaughter. An independent international expert should lead this inquiry,” Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath said.

The Social Democrats is not ruling out backing a probe but will wait for a report into the controversy before deciding, co-leader TD Roisin Shortall confirmed.

The moves come as Mr Donnelly is set to receive a Covid-19 nursing homes expert panel report in the coming days. It has written to 584 designated centres for older people and engaged with residents and relatives. But while the national and international responses to the crisis will be looked at, the panel will not investigate fatalities.

Of 1,753 Covid-19 deaths, it is estimated that over 62% of these occurred in nursing homes. The international average is 25%.