Gardaí turn people away from Wexford beach

Gardaí were asked to turn people away from a County Wexford beach to keep crowd levels down today, it has been reported.
Duncannon Beach, Co Wexford. 
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 21:13 PM
Digital Desk staff

Lifeguards on Duncannon beach said that they counted three hundred people on the sand and sixty more on the water at the popular Wexford spot.

Gardaí then began to express doubt that social-distancing measures could be properly adhered to, and so began to turn people away from the beach.

Speaking on Newstalk this evening, Wexford council spokesman David Minogue said today was one of the busiest days the county has seen this year:

"Wexford is certainly living up to its sunny south-east reputation this weekend, or certainly today.

"Our beaches are really busy, and I think people are generally observing the rules in terms of staycations.

"Wexford itself is always popular - Duncannon itself has been very busy, one of the busiest days of the year.

"We’re in the unfortunate situation where the Gardai have decided that they had sufficient numbers there in Duncannon at the moment, and they have decided to turn some people away there."

