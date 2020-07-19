Head of NPHET claims Govt's green list could confuse people

Head of NPHET claims Govt's green list could confuse people
Dr Cillian De Gascun said a stronger mechanism should be in place to ensure people quarantine for 14 days after coming from abroad. File Photo: Rollingnews.ie
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 14:52 PM
digital desk

The chair of the Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group, Cillian de Gascun, has said the publication of a green list of countries for travel could lead to confusion.

The Government is due to announce the countries tomorrow where Irish people can visit without needing to quarantine when they come back.

However, official advice will remain to avoid non-essential travel.

Dr de Gascun said it could leave people with mixed messages and it would be better to have a single, more straightforward one.

He said it is important not to "get distracted by the travel side of things" given that the majority of Covid-19 cases are acquired on the island of Ireland.

Speaking on Newstalk's On The Record with Gavan Reilly, Dr De Gascun said that while he could "see the logic" of having a travel list, we "still have no idea what individuals from those countries have the infection".

Read More

Health expert more worried about local infections than  travel ban in bid to curb second wave

He said: "As an island, we've been in a position to stem the transmission of the virus very effectively to a very low level.

"The problem is we've very open borders and people coming from countries haven't the same control of the virus. From a NPHET perspective we believe that's a significant risk.

"It's not zero risk, it's low risk certainly, but it's not zero risk.

From a NPHET perspective and from a public health perspective, we really don't want people to travel this year.

He conceded that there would be confusion for people who could be given "mixed messages" if the public health advice is to not travel overseas this summer while at the same time, the government is publishing a 'green list'.

Dr De Gascun said: "There is a risk that [having a 'green list'] could lead to some confusion and leave people with mixed messages and we're hearing that now from some members of the general public.

"It would be nicer and clearer if there was just a straightforward message that people could just buy into."

He said a stronger mechanism should be in place to ensure people quarantine for 14 days after coming from abroad, and the most efficient way of doing this would be to have a designated facility.

Read More

Govt 'must not repeat mistakes of February and March' when easing travel constraints

More in this section

New Minister for Agriculture appointed Government prepared to make ‘tough calls’ to prioritise public health, Dara Calleary says
Ruth Morrissey legal case CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey dies 
New Minister for Agriculture appointed EU can't pour debt on debt, says Micheál Martin

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices