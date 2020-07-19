Head of NPHET claims Govt's green list could confuse people

The chair of the Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group, Cillian de Gascun, has said the publication of a green list of countries for travel could lead to confusion.

The Government is due to announce the countries tomorrow where Irish people can visit without needing to quarantine when they come back.

However, official advice will remain to avoid non-essential travel.

Dr de Gascun said it could leave people with mixed messages and it would be better to have a single, more straightforward one.

He said it is important not to "get distracted by the travel side of things" given that the majority of Covid-19 cases are acquired on the island of Ireland.

Speaking on Newstalk's On The Record with Gavan Reilly, Dr De Gascun said that while he could "see the logic" of having a travel list, we "still have no idea what individuals from those countries have the infection".

He said: "As an island, we've been in a position to stem the transmission of the virus very effectively to a very low level.

"The problem is we've very open borders and people coming from countries haven't the same control of the virus. From a NPHET perspective we believe that's a significant risk.

"It's not zero risk, it's low risk certainly, but it's not zero risk.

From a NPHET perspective and from a public health perspective, we really don't want people to travel this year.

He conceded that there would be confusion for people who could be given "mixed messages" if the public health advice is to not travel overseas this summer while at the same time, the government is publishing a 'green list'.

Dr De Gascun said: "There is a risk that [having a 'green list'] could lead to some confusion and leave people with mixed messages and we're hearing that now from some members of the general public.

"It would be nicer and clearer if there was just a straightforward message that people could just buy into."

He said a stronger mechanism should be in place to ensure people quarantine for 14 days after coming from abroad, and the most efficient way of doing this would be to have a designated facility.