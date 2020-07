Fine Gael has seen a surge in popularity in the first big poll since the Government was formed.

Leo Varadkar's party is up four points to 38% - almost double what it had in the general election, in the 'Ireland Thinks for The Mail on Sunday' poll out today.

Sinn Fein is down one to 26%, and Fianna Fail have also dropped one to 12%.

The Green Party's on 5% - down three - while Labour's unchanged on 4% and the Social Democrats stay static on 3% alongside Solidarity People Before Profit.