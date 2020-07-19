Health expert more worried about local infections than  travel ban in bid to curb second wave

An expert is concerned we may be seeing a second wave of coronavirus as it appears the underlying rate of Covid-19 is rising.

Two more people with coronavirus have died and there are 21 new confirmed cases of the virus here.

It comes after Friday saw 34 new people testing positive for the virus - the highest number in over a month.

DCU Professor Anthony Staines is more worried about local infections emerging here than those from travel.

Prof. Staines said: "Our problem at the moment is not cases being brought in by travel, our problem at the moment is locally circulating cases.

"We really must bring those under control and then we can start making serious decisions as to what we are going to do about travel.

"Are we going to have quarantine? Are we going to have testing at the airport?"