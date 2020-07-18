Barry Cowen: Sacking 'a hard price to pay' for a 'lapse of judgement'

Former Agriculture Minister, Barry Cowen, has said he has "paid a dear price" for his drink-driving charge in 2016.

Mr Cowen told Liam Dumpleton on his Midlands 103 show "Saturday View" that his sacking as Minister for Agriculture "is a hard price to pay" for my "lapse of judgement".

It comes after the Fianna Fáil TD was sacked after just 18 days in the office by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Mr Martin sensationally dismissed Mr Cowen on Tuesday after he failed to resign when requested to do so.

The Laois-Offaly TD had been asked by the Taoiseach to present himself for questions before the Dáil about the circumstances of his drink-driving charge in 2016 and refused to do so.

Fianna Fáil sources say that Mr Martin asked Mr Cowen to resign if he was not prepared to fully explain to fellow TDs what had happened, which Mr Cowen refused to do, forcing the Fianna Fáil leader to sack Mr Cowen from his ministerial role.

This morning, Mr Cowen said he was penalised for the offence there and then but added he has now "paid a dear price" with his sacking for what was a "stupid, unfortunate mistake".

The ex-Minister said neither himself nor Mr Martin are bigger than the party before adding: "There is the potential for me to seek rectification of this issue and there are processes that I have engaged in. There is legislation in place that offers citizens opportunities to pursue rectification, I am engaging in that and I couldn't engage in a process in the Dáil that would undermine or prejudice those opportunities that I have."

He also revealed that he has not spoken to the Taoiseach since his removal from office and the 52-year-old said he won't be quitting the party.

He said that as a public representative he had "to accept and appreciate the way you are held to account" and said he will do his best to continue do as much as he can as a TD for his constituents.

Mr Cowen said the Fianna Fáil party "has been good to me, we have good structures, people and members" adding that he will "work closely with the party" to continue to represent his constituents.

He added that politics "can be a cruel game", but "you have to show leadership and resilience" and he will not dwell on his sacking.