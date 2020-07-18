Ex-Debenhams staff to hold rallies to mark 100 days of redundancy protest

Former Debenhams workers are holding rallies outside stores for the 100th day of demonstrations.

The former staff members are calling for their redundancy packages to be improved, believing the company used the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to stop operations in Ireland.

They will be held at three stores in Dublin as well as their outlets in Cork, Limerick, Galway and Kerry.

Valerie Conlon, shop steward at the store in Cork, said there has been very little contact from the company.

Ms Conlon said: "Nothing at all. They just gave us that email on Holy Thursday.

"They've walked away and they probably thought that they could walk away and they could be forgotten about, but I don't think they realised there is resilient job staff and the solidarity, the fact that all the stores are together in this, so hopefully it is hurting them somewhere."