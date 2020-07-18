Rising Covid-19 cases 'a warning sign' of potential return to lockdown, says health advisor

Thirty-four cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Republic yesterday.

Saturday, July 18, 2020 - 07:32 AM

There could be another lockdown in Ireland if the current trend of cases continues.

That is the warning from the Irish College of General Practitioners' lead advisor on Covid-19, Dr Nuala O'Connor.

Thirty-four cases of the virus were confirmed in the Republic yesterday - the highest number in over a month.

Dr O'Connor said the recent trend is a big concern.

She said: "It's a warning sign to all of us that this virus could take hold again very easily in our community.

"We really need to learn how to live with this virus so that we do not go back to the situation where we get a sustained community transmission and we have to go back to where we have to start lockdown regions."

Government Vat plan would encourage consumers to spend

