Gardaí to inspect thousands of pubs over weekend as Operation Navigation continues

Gardaí to inspect thousands of pubs over weekend as Operation Navigation continues
Gardaí will be checking licensed premises to make sure they are complying with the Covid-19 regulations. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Friday, July 17, 2020 - 19:50 PM
digital desk

Gardaí will be out in force again this weekend inspecting thousands of pubs for the third week of Operation Navigation.

Officers will be checking licensed premises to make sure they are complying with the Covid-19 regulations, by only serving alcohol with food and ensuring social distancing is in place.

To date, 37 pubs have been found to be breaching the laws since the Garda operation began two weeks ago.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is appealing to people to be sensible this weekend.

"I would say the same as I have said over the last two weekends, we are asking people to be responsible.

"We are asking people if they are out and about as they are going for dinner, if they are engaging with groups be it at home or out that they think of the health restrictions that are in place."

Ms McEntee asked that people think of others "because the restrictions are there to protect people's health".

Read More

Covid-19: Three deaths and 34 confirmed cases

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 16th July Covid-19: Three deaths and 34 confirmed cases
Drinking beer at party Covid-19: People urged to think of others before organising house parties
dan%20haulbowline%201 Coveney vows measures to stem drain of manpower from navy
#covid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices