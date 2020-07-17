Gardaí to inspect thousands of pubs over weekend as Operation Navigation continues

Gardaí will be out in force again this weekend inspecting thousands of pubs for the third week of Operation Navigation.

Officers will be checking licensed premises to make sure they are complying with the Covid-19 regulations, by only serving alcohol with food and ensuring social distancing is in place.

To date, 37 pubs have been found to be breaching the laws since the Garda operation began two weeks ago.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is appealing to people to be sensible this weekend.

"I would say the same as I have said over the last two weekends, we are asking people to be responsible.

"We are asking people if they are out and about as they are going for dinner, if they are engaging with groups be it at home or out that they think of the health restrictions that are in place."

Ms McEntee asked that people think of others "because the restrictions are there to protect people's health".