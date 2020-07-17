Covid-19: Three deaths and 34 confirmed cases

An additional three Covid-19 related deaths have been reported today, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

This brings the total number of deaths in Ireland to 1,752.

The HPSC has been notified of 34 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, has reminded people of the importance of adhering to the public health guidelines.

Dr Glynn said that the virus is "extremely infectious".

"It wants to spread, but it needs people to come into contact with each other to do so.

“All of the measures that we have been talking about for many months now are so important; physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding large crowds - are all actions each of us can take to cut the chains of transmission and stop this virus in its tracks.

“It now depends on the actions we take as individuals, as to whether this virus gets an opportunity to spread through our communities.

"Continue to follow the public health advice, know the risks, know the symptoms and stay safe.”

Earlier, the director of the National virus laboratory, Dr Cillian de Gascun warned that if the number of cases of Covid-19 rises to more than 100 per day then there could be a return to Phase 2 of restrictions.

“The R number can be affected by a few large clusters. It's not as if cases are popping up all over the country,” said Dr de Gascun.

If there's widespread community transmission of the virus, then it will get into schools, into residential care facilities, and into nursing homes - but if we can stamp it out in the community, that's how we protect everybody.

Meanwhile, the HSE is warning hospital services would not be able to cope if there is a second wave of Covid-19 during the winter flu season.

Chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry, said the combination would be a disaster.

"I wouldn't like to envisage what would happen if we had uncontrolled community transmission in the context of a winter with influenza and other indiscriminate respiratory illness," he said.

"Suffice to say, I can't see any health care service managing that scenario, I can't put it more starkly than that.

"That would translate to impact on hospitals, critical care units and loss of life."

The National Public Health Emergency Team yesterday warned that Ireland is in a 'precarious position' in relation to Covid-19.