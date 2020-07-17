Housing Minister denies row with Attorney General over rent freeze extension

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has denied that there is a "row" between himself and the Attorney General Paul Gallagher over the extension of the rent freeze and ban on evictions.

Reports suggested that Mr O'Brien and Mr Gallagher are at odds over the constitutionality of continuing the measures, which were brought in at the beginning of lockdown and were due to expire on Monday.

However, Mr O'Brien denied those reports and said that his focus is on finding a long-term solution to the plight of renters who may have lost their jobs or suffered a cut to income during the pandemic.

"I've never said there was a row with (Mr Gallagher) and we're actually working very well with him.

"We're working on a more permanent solution to strengthen tenants' rights. These measures were always going to be temporary.

There's a lot of work to be done between my department, myself and the Attorney General.

"There will be an extension of the measures, but the length has not yet been decided. It has to go to Cabinet."

Fianna Fáil Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sinn Féin's housing spokesperson Eoin O'Broin said the uncertainty around how long the extension will be is "a complete shambles".

"Between the current government and Attorney General and the previous government and Attorney General, they've had loads of time to come up with a solution to this.

"It's clear that the July 20 date was based on some advice, but tenants have no notion of what is happening. I'm worried that there will be legislation stuffed into the end of this sitting, on an issue that is very complex."

Mr O'Brien said he wanted to ensure that nobody's protections under the law run out suddenly.

"I want to make sure there’s no cliff edge, what we’re going to have is a graduated approach to some new measures which I think will be very helpful.

“We always have to look at how we can strengthen tenants rights, that’s something that’s very important for myself as well. We have temporary measures that the last government brought forward, that were never going to endure forever."

Mr O'Brien was speaking at the launch of 25 social homes in his constituency at Dún Sí, in Portmarnock. The homes are being delivered by Clúid Housing, Ireland's largest approved housing body (AHB).

Clúid New Business Director Fiona Cormican said the organisation is looking to deliver 3,000 homes by 2022 and is focused primarily on new-builds.

"82% of the new Clúid homes brought into management in 2019 were newly constructed properties. The new Government’s commitments on affordable rental housing, a national differential rents scheme, the provision of age-friendly housing, the reclassification of AHBs and building defects are all very welcome developments for the sector."