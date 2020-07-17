Shelter sees increase in dogs being surrendered as people return to work

The director of a voluntary animal rescue group says it is already seeing dogs bought during Covid-19 lockdown being surrendered as people return to work.

Bobby Wain of Dundalk Dog Rescue is calling for more stringent regulations for dog owners so they realise the responsibility they are about to undertake before buying a pet.

During lockdown, sales of puppies soared as more and more people decided to use the time at home to get a pet dog and spend time with it.

However the Dog Rescue, which at its height rehomed 900 dogs in a year, says it is now getting calls from owners wanting to surrender their new pets because they are back at work and realise they no longer have the time to look after them.

Over 80 dedicated volunteers and supporters of the much-needed service cheered as the first sod of a brand new facility for up to 60 unwanted dogs was turned in Drominskin, Co. Louth in recent weeks.

Bobby Wain

The volunteer group have fundraised tirelessly over the last three years to raise €300,000 of the €500,000 needed for the new build and hope to raise a further €100,000 which will only mean a mortgage of €100,000 to see the centre open hopefully in less than a year.

Mr Wain wants to see Ireland following in the footsteps of Sweden in introducing stringent laws for any new dog owner.

"In Sweden anyone who wants to be a dog owner has to register and get a licence and do a course before they are allowed to get a dog. In that respect, the owners are aware of the huge responsibilities of owning a dog and the time and finances needed to look after them.

"There are no dogs abandoned in Sweden and it should be that way here.

"While this centre is a dream come true for all at the Dundalk Dog Rescue and while we would never, ever turn away an unwanted dog, we all wish there wasn't a big need for this centre which unfortunately there is and will be as things stand.

We are already getting a number of calls from dog owners who thought Covid-19 was the perfect time to get a pet and get out walking with them.

"Now they are back at work and realise they don't have time for them anymore. And it's the poor dog who suffers at the end of the day."

More information on the charity can be found here.