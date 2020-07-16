'Nothing is gospel': August 10 not guaranteed for pubs reopening says Micheál Martin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has agreed “it is extremely difficult” for publicans who will not be able to open their doors until August 10.

However, he said the pause in the move to phase 4 was necessary and while he hoped to re-open them on August 10, he said “nothing is gospel”.

“Many in the hospitality sector and tourism sector are among the worst affected. We did this on strong public health advice. We will be engaging with the industry to make it safe on August 10, the numbers will be reviewed. Nothing can be taken as gospel as Covid is a moving target,” he said.

He said he told the North’s First and Deputy First Minister that he would prefer an “all-island” approach to preventing a second surge in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking in Stormont, Mr Martin said he expressed concerns to the Northern leaders about the “divergent” approaches taken about limiting overseas travel onto the island of Ireland.

But he left Belfast without any agreement to align the border restrictions on people travelling into the island.

Speaking to reporters, he said there was a realisation among Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill that Covid-19 does not recognise borders and while he would prefer an all-island approach, he said it is complex. He said the northern leaders are very conscious of the travel issue.

“Of course, an all island approach is optimal, but we recognise there are constraints in terms of getting alignment. They do understand we are the one island,” he said.

“Covid levels on both sides of the border have been suppressed. In the Republic we have had an increase in numbers which the public health officials are worried about,” he said.

“So, as a result, we put a pause on phase 4 and put it back to its original date and introduced new guidelines about indoor gatherings because we were concerned about settings where clusters were emerging from,” he said.

Denying he made no progress on moving to an all-island approach, Mr Martin said the situation is complicated as the North is operating within a British framework, which is different to that in the Republic.

“We recognise the Northern Ireland CMO works in a broader context in Britain, but they realise we are the one island and Covid doesn’t recognise borders,” he said.

He said the leaders did discuss the travel issues and agreed to keep the issue under control for fear of new clusters emerging.

The Taoiseach said he and his government will have further announcements on travel restrictions next Monday when it is due to publish its so-called ‘Green List’ of countries, where there is a low risk of spreading the virus.

He warned of the danger of a second surge of the virus in the Autumn but insisted he is keen to get the schools back open in September.

“We will be developing a new comprehensive plan around Covid because we realise we will be living with this for some time, at least the next 12 months,” he said. “So how will we live with it and keep the economy going, that’s the challenge,” he added.

He said his approach to dealing with parties in the North is governed by doing right by the country, but his critical views on Sinn Féin are well known and have not changed.

“My responsibility as Taoiseach is to ensure that agreement works. My approach in that context will be focused on doing the right thing by the agreement. My views on Sinn Féin are well known I have articulated those as a party leader and that is understood. But as Taoiseach, I have to be aware of the objective of the country which is to see the institutions work here,” he said.