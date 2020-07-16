Rent freeze and eviction moratorium to be extended

The rent freeze and eviction moratorium will remain in place beyond the July 20 deadline, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien has confirmed.

The Minister is also working with department officials and the Attorney General on long-term solutions for renters.

The freeze and moratorium were introduced among a raft of Covid-19 crisis emergency measures.

"I have been clear in my desire to see the rent freeze and eviction moratorium extended.

"However, I am very aware that there are legal implications for doing so," the Minister said, adding he will consult with the Attorney General and bring a memo to Cabinet on Monday.

The decision comes as the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) has revealed the annual growth rate of rent has declined significantly since the start of lockdown.

This is according to a real-time analysis compiled by the ESRI and released as part of the RTB's regular rent index reports.

The new data examines the short-term impact of Covid-19 on rental prices and finds that while the annual growth rate in March was 3%, this had dropped to 0.4% by April and 0.1% by May.

Read More TDs, Ministers required to wear face masks in the Dáil

By June, prices were falling by 3.3% compared to the same month last year.

In addition, between March and April, there was a significant decline in the number of new tenancies registered with the RTB.

While in March there were over 7,000 registrations, in April this had fallen to less than 4,000.

The number also remained subdued in May.

The national standardised rent is now €1,231 per month, according to the RTB Rent Index.

In Dublin, renters are paying €1,735 per month, in Galway city it is €1,156, and in Cork city, an average monthly rent is now €1,199.

The national rate has increased by 5.4% in the last 12 months, a trend described as "a cause of worry" by housing charity Threshold.

It has also been announced that the Bandon-Kinsale Local Election Area (LEA) has been designated a Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ), capping rent increases in the area at 4% per annum.

To be designated as an RPZ, an LEA has to have experienced annual inflation of 7% or more in four of the last six quarters.