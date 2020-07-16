No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for third consecutive day

There have been no new Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland for a third consecutive day.

In its daily bulletin issued earlier this afternoon, The North’s Department of Health reported no new coronavirus deaths.

The death toll in the North remains at 556.

However, 16 new cases of the virus were confirmed by health authorities, bringing the total number of cases to 5,815.

To date,124,190 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The virus reproduction number or 'R' number in Northern Ireland is currently estimated to be between 0.5 to 1.0.