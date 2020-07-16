Varadkar: No guarantee pubs will open on August 10

Varadkar: No guarantee pubs will open on August 10
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar: Pubs "will open no sooner than August 10". File Picture. 
Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 13:34 PM
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The government yesterday voted to pause the reopening of Irish society. 

Pubs that do not serve food being told they will not open on Monday as planned.

However, Mr Varadkar has warned pubs that their reopening on August 10 is not set in stone and will depend on the level of Covid-19 in the community. Mr Varadkar 

"We are not saying pubs will open on August 10. We are saying they will open no sooner than then. 

"It will depend on the numbers and on how the virus behaves between now and then," he said.

"We made it very clear from day one that this is a plan that could be accelerated if things were going in the right direction, could be paused if things were going offline and could be reversed if needed."

Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae asked the Tánaiste to consider the differences between rural pubs and those in urban settings. 

Read More

Donnelly: 'Nobody wants restrictions in place, but the advice is to slow down again'

He said that it was not consistent that people could come to Ireland from abroad but people could not go to a rural pub.

"Rural pubs are catering for smaller groups of people. They know their customers, and all they wanted to do is open up in a small way that the local people could come in from the countryside and have a drink," Mr Healy Rae said.

You must remember there's an awful difference between Dame Lane and Ballinskelligs, and Dame Lane and Portmagee.

Mr Healy Rae said that there was "no difference between a person with a pint of Guinness and a toasted cheese sandwich and a pint of Guinness and no toasted cheese sandwich".

During Leaders' Questions, Mr Varadkar spoke about the government's upcoming July stimulus package and said that the government may extend the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme until October and is examining continuing the rates waiver for businesses.

The plan will be signed off on Monday and published on Tuesday or Wednesday. 

Read More

Michael Healy-Rae calls for 'unique' rural pubs to reopen

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Martin in Belfast for first meeting with power-sharing administration
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Chambers accused of 'reading riot act' at Dáil Business Committee
Coronavirus - Sun May 3, 2020 Immunologist: Still a chance Ireland can eliminate Covid-19 and reopen schools in Autumn

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices