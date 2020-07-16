Martin in Belfast for first meeting with power-sharing administration

Taoiseach Micheál Martin meets First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill at Stormont Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 14:32 PM

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has arrived in Belfast for a meeting with Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

Discussions at Stormont Castle are due to last for 45 minutes.

This is the Fianna Fáil leader’s first official trip to the North since the coalition Government he heads was formed last month.

Mr Martin has had an eventful start to his premiership and sacked his former agriculture minister following drink-driving revelations.

The Stormont leaders also had a public falling out over Ms O’Neill’s attendance at the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey in west Belfast.

The power-sharing administration’s leaders stood side by side as they greeted the Irish premier on the steps of the building on Thursday.

Mr Martin wore a mask which he removed upon exiting his vehicle.

Later this afternoon he meets other party leaders including the SDLP’s Colum Eastwood at the nearby Stormont Hotel.

