Over 120 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals for fourth day in a row

120 patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning.
Picture: PA
Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 12:12 PM
Steven Heaney

120 patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning.

The latest figures from the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO) show that the total number of patients waiting on hospital trolleys is over 120 for a fourth consecutive day.

107 patients are waiting in the emergency departments, while 13 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

Four Irish hospitals currently have over ten patients waiting for beds.

University Hospital Limerick registered the largest number, with 26 patients waiting on trolleys there.

Cork University Hospital has 22 patients waiting for a bed.

Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin and Portiuncula University Hospital in Galway have 19 and 11 patients without beds respectively.

There are 18 hospitals in the country with no patients waiting on trolleys, including Bantry General Hospital, South Tipperary and Nenagh General Hospital

