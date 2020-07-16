Government's green list giving public 'mixed messages' about travel - expert

Infectious diseases consultant Dr Corrina Sadlier has said that the Government’s ‘green list’ of approved countries to visit is giving “mixed messages” to the public.

"The recommendation that people should not travel unless it is essential was important," she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“We know how to suppress this virus, but people had become complacent.”

"It was really important to slow down transmission of the virus and to regain control," she added.

"People should not travel unless it was essential."

"The country was now at a pivotal point" said Dr Sadlier who added that the decision to pause the transition to Phase Four was the correct one.

She understood this would cause extreme difficulties for the sectors affected, but “nothing about Covid-19 has been easy for anyone.”

"If the pause had not been implemented the country had been heading towards a second wave," she warned.

Dr Sadlier also expressed concern about the current increase in the R number which needed to be reduced to below one.

The health service remained busy, apart from Covid-19 and efforts were ongoing to build capacity.

“None of us want to face a second lockdown.”

On the same programme Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly also emphasised the need to get the R number down to below one.

At present it is between 1.2 and 1.8, if that rate were to continue within three weeks the rate would be up to 150 cases per day, he warned.

The Government would continue to follow public health advice, he added.