Hoteliers warn thousands of jobs at risk due to Government delays

Thousands of hospitality jobs have been threatened by the Government’s decision not to increase the size of gatherings in Ireland until next month, hoteliers warned.

Hundreds of hotels and wedding venues are struggling to survive the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Average occupancy rates are running at about a quarter for the summer months compared with about 90% last year, the Irish Hotels Federation said.

President Elaina Fitzgerald Kane said: “The lack of certainty puts thousands of hospitality jobs at risk at a time when many hundreds of hotels and wedding venues are struggling to survive particularly those for whom weddings and other family gatherings are the mainstay of their business.”

Restrictions on indoor gatherings to 50 and outdoors to 200 will remain until August 10, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said on Wednesday.

Ms Fitzgerald Kane said: “Today’s decision will undermine the confidence of couples planning for their big day.

“Hotels have embraced the Government-approved guidelines for reopening, which are already in place and proven to be working, as well as having plenty of space to manage people flow and physical distancing.

“Numerous gatherings of less than 50 guests have been hosted safely in Irish hotels over the past 18 days, since the date for smaller gatherings was brought forward, with no public health issues arising.”

She said family events such as weddings by their nature allowed for highly effective contact tracing.

She added the requirement for the Government’s July stimulus package to contain substantial supports was all the more important now.

“It is also particularly regrettable that hotels bars will not be able to reopen especially given the capacity of hotels to give ample social physical distancing.”