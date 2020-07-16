Donnelly plays down impact of foreign travel on spread of virus as Phase Four put on pause

The Health Minister has played down the impact of foreign travel on the spread of the coronavirus following the news Ireland will not be moving to phase four of the easing of Coronavirus restrictions next week.

The reproductive rate of the virus has now increased to between 1.2 and 1.8 and phase four has been delayed until August 10.

It means pubs, nightclubs and casinos can not re-open and restrictions on public gatherings remain in place.

Face-coverings in all shops will become mandatory and no more than 10 people can attend social gatherings in a house.

A 'green list' for international travel will be published on Monday - and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has played down the impact of tourists on the spread of the virus.

"The latest figures are that nine in every 10 new cases is domestic, so nearly nine in every 10 cases is being addressed through these measures," he said.

"Since the beginning of June, the total number of cases identified that are people who have come off flights from the United States is four in six weeks."