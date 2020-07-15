€3,850 from safe at  restaurant

Security footage allegedly shows a man taking a key from one part of a staff room and using it to open the safe and remove a bag containing €3,850 in cash.
€3,850 from safe at  restaurant

Noel O’Shaughnessy is charged with carrying out the theft at the Coqbull restaurant on Academy Street, pictured above at night. Picture: Denis Minihane

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 17:34 PM
Liam Heylin

A 54-year-old man was charged yesterday with the theft of cash totalling €3,850 from the safe of a Cork City restaurant last year.

Garda Michael Costello arrested Noel O’Shaughnessy, of Farranferris Park, Farranree, Cork, and charged him with carrying out the theft at the Coqbull restaurant on Academy St, on March 5, 2019.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to the case being dealt with at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed that it was a suitable case for the district court, but first had to hear an outline of the allegations in the case.

It was alleged that CCTV evidence showed a man going into a room in the building which was not open to members of the public.

The security footage allegedly shows a man taking a key from one part of the room and using it to open the safe before removing a bag containing €3,850 in cash.

Garda Costello said the stolen money was never recovered.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said he was applying for a copy of the prosecution statements in the case and was also looking for a copy of the CCTV evidence.

There was no objection to bail being granted in the case, but Mr Cuddigan said the accused man was not willing to sign a bail bond as he wanted to get credit for time spent in custody in case he decided to plead guilty to the crime. 

“Whose idea was that?” Judge Kelleher asked, as he remanded O’Shaughnessy in custody until July 22.

More in this section

Berlin UKB Hospital Is Among Germany's Most Modern Over 120 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals for fourth day in a row
NO%20FEE%20HSE%20TAOISEACH%2010 Donnelly: 'Nobody wants restrictions in place, but the advice is to slow down again'
Airport forms2.jpg Government's green list giving public 'mixed messages' about travel - expert

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices