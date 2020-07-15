Government announces masks will be mandatory in shops and indoor settings

Mask wearing will now be mandatory in shops and other indoor settings, according to the government's latest proposals.

The Cabinet met this evening to discuss the implications of Phase 4 of reopening Ireland.

Currently, the government is proposing that from July 20th all pubs, bars, hotel bars and casinos may reopen.

There is has been speculation that some of these proposals might be reined in because of the number of tourists coming into the country.

Government has heard proposals to make masks mandatory in indoor settings. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Gardaí have checked thousands of pubs and restaurants as part of Operation Navigation, and say the vast majority are in compliance with public health guidelines.

The latest incidents follows 26 premises found to be potentially breaching the regulations during the first week of the operation, and brings the total to 37.

Gardaí say they found customers drinking alcohol, but there was no evidence of food also being consumed, and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been bought.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said today, "The continued high level of compliance among licensed premises is very welcome.

"However, there remains a minority who are putting their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting Covid-19."