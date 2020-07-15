Garda pub checks find 11 further potential breaches of Covid-19 restrictions

11 further licensed premises have been found to be in breach of Covid-19 public health guidelines.

Since last week, Gardaí have checked thousands of pubs and restaurants as part of Operation Navigation. However, they have stated that the vast majority are in compliance with public health guidelines.

In total, 37 premies across Ireland have been found to be in breach of the guidelines.

In the most recent instances, Gardaí say they found customers drinking alcohol, but no evidence of food also being consumed in the premises.

There was also no evidence of receipts to show that food had been bought.

Files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to this week's breaches.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said today, "The continued high level of compliance among licensed premises is very welcome.

"However, there remains a minority who are putting their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting COVID-19."

"Customers of such licensed premises also have a responsibility to play their part in reducing the spread of COVID-19 to protect their family, friends and neighbours.”

Operation Navigation will continue over the weekend.