Ryanair flight to Dublin diverted over bombscare

The Ryanair flight was forced to land in Stansted London airport.
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 21:34 PM
Digital Desk staff

A Ryanair flight to Dublin was diverted this evening after a bombscare. 

British fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a Ryanair flight from Krakow to Dublin after a bomb threat on board this evening.

The airline says a note found in a bathroom claimed there were explosives on board.

The Boeing 737-800 had departed Poland at 5.35pm and was due to touch down in Dublin at 7.35pm. 

The RAF sent Typhoon fighters to escort the airliner to Stansted Airport, where all passengers got off safely.

Ryanair says the jet and the passengers are being checked by UK police before being allowed to continue their journey home.

