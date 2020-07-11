'Phoenix Park not Phoenix Car Park': Dublin Lord Mayor disappointed as drivers return to park

Dublin’s new Lord Mayor Hazel Chu has hit out at the decision to re-open the gates of the Phoenix Park.

The gates have been closed to drivers for months over lockdown.

Ms Chu has expressed her disappointment, stating it was called 'Phoenix Park not Phoenix Car Park'.

She said she will write to Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan and the OPW and request to see the steps, advice, and consultation taken to open the Phoenix Park to cars once more.

Will be writing to Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan and OPW asking on what steps, advice, consultation was taken to open the #PhoenixPark gates again to cars.



Last I checked it was called Phoenix Park not Phoenix Car Park. — Hazel Chu (@hazechu) July 10, 2020

Ciaran Cuffee, Green Party MEP, says car-free zones should be a priority.

"I don't think keeping our green spaces calm and attractive for families should be simply a prerogative of the Green Party," he said.

"I would look more at our partners in government and suggest that they should maybe be putting car-free areas and children's safety a little bit higher on their own agenda."