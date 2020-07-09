Alleged intruder went through purse on table even though girl, 5, was in kitchen

A book of evidence was served yesterday on a 37-year-old man accused of burglary at a house where it was alleged he went through the householders purse even though a five-year-old girl was present in the kitchen of the home.
Alleged intruder went through purse on table even though girl, 5, was in kitchen
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 19:29 PM
Liam Heylin
Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed at Cork District Court that a book of evidence was served yesterday on Graham O’Mahony, of no fixed address.
Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed at Cork District Court that a book of evidence was served yesterday on Graham O’Mahony, of no fixed address.

A book of evidence was served yesterday on a 37-year-old man accused of burglary at a house where it was alleged he went through the householders purse even though a five-year-old girl was present in the kitchen of the home.

Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed at Cork District Court today that a book of evidence was served on Graham O’Mahony, of no fixed address.

On the sergeant’s application, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for trial by judge and jury. The case will be listed at the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court in October with a view to a trial date being set.

In the course of a previous unsuccessful bail application, it was alleged that the child’s mother came downstairs and walked into the kitchen where the intruder verbally abused her before leaving.

Diarmuid Kelleher, defending, stressed that these were allegations and that there was a presumption of innocence. He said: “Mr O’Mahony strenuously denies these allegations.”

O’Mahony is charged with entering a house on March 25 at Edward Walsh Rd, Togher, Cork, as a trespasser and attempting to steal by searching the owner’s purse on the kitchen table.

Detective Garda Rory O’Connell outlined the allegations, saying that an intruder arrived in the house at 8.30pm that evening.

“It is alleged he entered through an unlocked front door and entered the kitchen and picked up a purse and went through the contents when a five-year-old girl was on her own in the kitchen.

“It is alleged the child’s mother came down the stairs and that he verbally abused the mother and then left the house.”

During the bail application, Sgt Kelleher cross-examined the defendant about the allegation that a five-year-old girl was in the kitchen at the time of the burglary, O’Mahony replied: “That is nothing got to do with me whatsoever.”

More in this section

Berlin UKB Hospital Is Among Germany's Most Modern Over 120 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals for fourth day in a row
NO%20FEE%20HSE%20TAOISEACH%2010 Donnelly: 'Nobody wants restrictions in place, but the advice is to slow down again'
Airport forms2.jpg Government's green list giving public 'mixed messages' about travel - expert
courtscork

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices