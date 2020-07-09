Financial services provider in Dublin searched as part of fraud investigation

Gardaí are carrying out a search at a Dublin financial services provider as part of a fraud investigation.
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 15:20 PM
Digital Desk staff
Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) began the search at the business premises in Dublin city centre today.
Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) began the search at the business premises in Dublin city centre today after getting a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty from German authorities.

The operation is part of an effort to find evidence regarding alleged fraud at the financial institution and its subsidiaries.

The search warrant was obtained by GNECB yesterday in Dublin District Court.

Investigations are ongoing.

