CAB seize over €66k in cash and a car as part of investigation into crime group

A residential address and a commercial business were searched during the course of the operation.
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 13:00 PM
Digital Desk staff
CAB seized €66,865 in cash, a 161 Audi Q7, two encrypted phones and documentation.
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) have conducted a search at two locations in Dublin this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into a local organised crime group.

The house is located in the Dublin Metropolitan Region South Division, and a business in the west division.

Gardaí said this morning's operation is a "significant development" in an ongoing investigation into cash and other assets accumulated by a local organised crime group from the sale and supply of drugs.

