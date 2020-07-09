Two-vehicle crash kills man and hospitalises woman in Northern Ireland

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Down.
Two-vehicle crash kills man and hospitalises woman in Northern Ireland
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 11:01 AM
Press Association
The man died in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Co Down.
The man died in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Co Down.

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Down.

A woman was also taken to hospital following the collision in Station Road in Saintfield on Wednesday afternoon.

The man died in hospital.

The vehicles involved in the crash were a Hyundai i10 and a Volkswagen Golf.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman has appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have captured dash-cam footage, to call 101, quoting reference number 1184 of 08/07/20.

