If you have Covid symptoms, don't adopt 'wait-and-see' approach - get tested, health officials urge

Health officials are urging anybody who has coronavirus symptoms to get tested for the virus.
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 20:35 PM
Joel Slattery
An Emergency Department Nurse during a demonstration of the Coronavirus pod beside the Emergency Department of Antrim Area Hospital
Health officials are urging anybody who has coronavirus symptoms to get tested for the virus.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said it is imperative that people with symptoms contact their local doctor.

“A key element of our response to Covid-19 is ensuring that any person experiencing symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of smell or taste) comes forward for testing," Dr Glynn said.

"Please do not adopt a ‘wait-and-see’ approach, instead isolate yourself and contact your GP without delay," he urged.

The National Public Health Emergency Team are meeting tomorrow as they continue to monitor Ireland's response to the outbreak, he added.

Dr Glynn made the comments as there were

There were, however, 11 further confirmed cases of the virus.

Nphet also reminded the public that the coronavirus dashboard "provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community".

Fergus Finlay

