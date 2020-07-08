Debenhams should 'do the right thing' and pay agreed redundancy, Taoiseach says

In March, the department store announced that it intended to liquidate all operations in Ireland due to the financial impact of Covid-19.
Debenhams should 'do the right thing' and pay agreed redundancy, Taoiseach says
In March, Debenhams announced that it intended to liquidate all operations in Ireland due to the financial impact of Covid-19.
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 14:50 PM
Press Association

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said Debenhams has treated its Irish workers &ldquo;very badly and poorly&rdquo; but that the Government cannot intervene in liquidation situations.

In March, the department store announced that it intended to liquidate all operations in Ireland due to the financial impact of Covid-19.

Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday, Mr Martin said the company should &ldquo;do the right thing&rdquo; and pay the previously agreed level of redundancy.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said Debenhams workers &ldquo;were dumped unceremoniously and left high and dry&rdquo;.

&ldquo;They did not receive their lump sum and they never got monies owed to them due to their redundancies,&rdquo; she said.

&ldquo;Now is the time for immediate and effective action.

&ldquo;What Debenhams workers are looking for is not unreasonable &ndash; it is necessary. They want the Government to intervene and deal with the liquidator &ndash; KPMG &ndash; who were appointed by the UK parent company.

It is now urgent that the Government acts and it is also urgent that we legislate.

"I want you to move beyond the words you used yesterday that were lacklustre and non-committal.&rdquo;

&ldquo;I want you to give a firm commitment today that you will act immediately to support these workers and to legislate.&rdquo;

Mr Martin said: &ldquo;In terms of how Debenhams have treated their workers in Ireland, they have treated them very badly and very poorly.

&ldquo;The State will do everything it can to support the workers who have been made redundant by the company in the manner that you have described.

&ldquo;The programme for government sets out the need to review legislation that allows companies to lay workers off by the trading side of the company becoming insolvent and separating out the assets and then not being able to facilitate the payment of redundancies to workers.&rdquo;

He added: &ldquo;Government cannot arbitrarily intervene in liquidation situations as easily as you have suggested but, that said, Debenhams should so the right thing by their workers and should pay the agreed redundancies that have previously been agreed by them.

&ldquo;We will do everything we possibly can to support the workers and give any resource they need to secure their rights and entitlements.&rdquo;

More in this section

Pharmacy weight loss help Pharmacists fear Ireland will be badly affected by 'global issue' of medicine shortages
Emergency Services Stock Seven who were arrested following drug seizure released without charge
Fife Police Feature Belfast off-licence targeted by thieves twice in one day
strikesplace: irelandplace: ukperson: taoiseachperson: micheál martinperson: martinperson: mary lou mcdonaldperson: debenhamsorganisation: debenhamsorganisation: taoiseachorganisation: covid-19organisation: dáilorganisation: sinn féinorganisation: kpmgorganisation: ndash

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices