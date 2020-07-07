Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to 2018 Kildare shooting to come forward

Clive Staunton's body was found in the Glen Easton estate in the town on November 15 that year.
Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to 2018 Kildare shooting to come forward
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 18:17 PM
Digital Desk staff
Gardaí at the scene of the 2018 shooting og CLive Staunton at the Glen Easton estate, Leixlip, Co. Kildare. Picture: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie
Gardaí at the scene of the 2018 shooting og CLive Staunton at the Glen Easton estate, Leixlip, Co. Kildare. Picture: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Gardaí in Kildare have renewed an appeal for witnesses to a 2018 shooting in an estate in Leixlip.

Clive Staunton's body was found in the Glen Easton estate in the town on November 15 that year.

A man was arrested in relation to the incident yesterday, gardaí say, and remains in custody at Leixlip Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

"Gardaí are asking anyone who saw Clive Staunton on 15th November, 2018 to contact them," a spokesperson for the force said.

"Gardaí are also asking anyone who saw his van, a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (registration 96-D-22788) with a distinctive red stripe on both sides, travelling between Bath Avenue, Dublin 4 and Leixlip, Co. Kildare between 8pm and 9.15pm on this date to make themselves known.

"An Garda Síochána would also like to speak to anyone who was in the Glen Easton estate in Leixlip between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on 15th November, 2018.

"Gardaí are also appealing for information on the movement of a silver/grey Volvo S40 (old-style square back) between Leixlip, Co. Kildare and Manor Kilbride, Co. Wicklow on the same date," the spokesperson added.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Jul 10, 2020 Holidaymakers returning from Spain to Northern Ireland told to quarantine for 14 days
675640 Children and adults will need to take precautions when schools re-open - WHO
Housing stock Concern over Government step to end ban on evictions
kildare deathplace: glen eastonplace: kildareplace: leixlipplace: leixlip garda stationplace: bath avenueplace: dublin 4place: leixlip, co. kildareplace: manor kilbride, co. wicklowperson: clive stauntonperson: gardaíevent: kildareorganisation: mercedes-benzorganisation: volvo

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices