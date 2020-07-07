No new coronavirus deaths reported in North

No deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland today.
No new coronavirus deaths reported in North
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 16:08 PM
Digital Desk staff
An Emergency Department Nurse during a demonstration of the Coronavirus pod beside the Emergency Department of Antrim Area Hospital.
An Emergency Department Nurse during a demonstration of the Coronavirus pod beside the Emergency Department of Antrim Area Hospital.

No deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland today.

Five new cases have been confirmed in the region.

There have been 26 positive tests there over the past week, however.

The death toll remains at 554 and there are now confirmed 5,761 cases.

Between May and June, 481 cases were added to the Covid-19 contact tracing database in Northern Ireland, it was also revealed.

Around 82% of contacts were traced, Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann told the Assembly, and the total involved was more than 700.

The figures come off the back of Northern Ireland’s controversial

Read More:

On Friday, the UK Government published a list of 73 countries and territories where English holidaymakers can visit without self-isolating on their return.

It includes popular short-haul destinations such as Spain, France, Italy, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus, as well as long-haul locations including Australia, Barbados, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and Vietnam.

More in this section

Emergency Services Stock Seven who were arrested following drug seizure released without charge
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Richard Boyd Barrett labels travel policy around Covid-19 a 'shambles'
008%20Cabinet Renters financially impacted by Covid-19 can apply for eviction exemption
coronavirusplace: northplace: northern irelandplace: westminsterplace: spainplace: franceplace: italyplace: turkeyplace: greeceplace: cyprusplace: australiaplace: barbadosplace: hong kongplace: japanplace: new zealandplace: vietnamperson: health ministerperson: robin swannorganisation: covid-19organisation: covidorganisation: 19organisation: stormontorganisation: uk government

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices